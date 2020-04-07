Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading 8.7% Higher

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.62, 1,001,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 849,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

