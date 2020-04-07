Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Trading Up 8.7%

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.90 and last traded at $154.75, approximately 2,697,776 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,036,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

