Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Trading Up 8.7%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.33, 136,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 184,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.