Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Trading Up 8.7%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.33, 136,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 184,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

