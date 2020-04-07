Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Trading 8.7% Higher

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.23, 7,383,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,997,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 27.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.