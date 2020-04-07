Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading 8.7% Higher

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.62, 1,051,016 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,161,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $122.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.47.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

