Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Trading Up 8.7%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.58, approximately 312,397 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 194,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $379.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

