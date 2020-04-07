Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.85 and last traded at $80.47, approximately 682,884 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 936,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -321.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Margaret Dillon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,448 shares of company stock worth $4,741,796 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $64,292,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $7,958,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

