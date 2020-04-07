$8.77 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.12 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $4.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $24.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $25.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.94 million to $93.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.22% and a negative net margin of 132.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 112,241 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

