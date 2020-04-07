$8.77 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.12 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $4.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $24.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $25.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.94 million to $93.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.22% and a negative net margin of 132.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 112,241 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$8.77 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc This Quarter
$8.77 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc This Quarter
Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital and WP Carey
Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital and WP Carey
$308.14 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. This Quarter
$308.14 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. This Quarter
Contrasting Bain Capital Specialty Finance and The Competition
Contrasting Bain Capital Specialty Finance and The Competition
Brandywine Realty Trust Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus
Brandywine Realty Trust Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus
Boot Barn Trading Up 9.2%
Boot Barn Trading Up 9.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report