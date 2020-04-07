Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and WP Carey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $217.26 million 0.40 $70.70 million $1.21 1.36 WP Carey $1.23 billion 7.85 $305.24 million $5.00 11.23

WP Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WP Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and WP Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 WP Carey 0 3 2 0 2.40

Western Asset Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. WP Carey has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.94%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than WP Carey.

Volatility & Risk

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WP Carey has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and WP Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital 32.54% 11.26% 1.21% WP Carey 24.76% 4.37% 2.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of WP Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WP Carey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 75.6%. WP Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 102.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WP Carey pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WP Carey has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Summary

WP Carey beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

