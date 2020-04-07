$308.14 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to announce sales of $308.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE VVNT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

