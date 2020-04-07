Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.07.

BDN stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

