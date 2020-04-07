Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Up 9.2%

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.70, approximately 1,058,893 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,173,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $324.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 476,121 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $19,041,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $13,231,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
