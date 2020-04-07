Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital and WP Carey
Analyzing Western Asset Mortgage Capital and WP Carey
$308.14 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. This Quarter
$308.14 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. This Quarter
Contrasting Bain Capital Specialty Finance and The Competition
Contrasting Bain Capital Specialty Finance and The Competition
Brandywine Realty Trust Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus
Brandywine Realty Trust Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus
Boot Barn Trading Up 9.2%
Boot Barn Trading Up 9.2%
Brunswick PT Lowered to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks
Brunswick PT Lowered to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report