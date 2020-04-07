Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

