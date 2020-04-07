Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $47.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $31.50 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

