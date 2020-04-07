Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.33 to $33.33 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.19.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.