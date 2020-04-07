Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin."

BFC stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. Bank First National has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $76.90.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

