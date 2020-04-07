Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.84.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.