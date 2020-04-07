Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.69.

Barnes Group stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

