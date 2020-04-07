UBS Group Trims AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Target Price to $1,100.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,180.86.

AZO stock opened at $875.10 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $954.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,094.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 64.45 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

