Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $83.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $147.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

