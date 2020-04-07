Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE AYI opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after buying an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,180,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after buying an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.