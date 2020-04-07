Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE AXTA opened at $16.64 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 424,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 258,696 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,006,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

