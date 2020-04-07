Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,166,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,311,000 after acquiring an additional 677,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,006,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

