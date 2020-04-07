Cfra Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $96.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $140.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.21.

AXP opened at $83.87 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

