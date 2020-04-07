ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Lowered to $45.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $84.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.29.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. ASGN’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 938.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

