Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.27.

NYSE:AMP opened at $102.58 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 67,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

