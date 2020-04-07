AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Lowered to

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from to in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.59.

NYSE AME opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,644,000 after buying an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

