Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Evercore ISI lowered Autoliv from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Autoliv stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $5,765,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 85,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

