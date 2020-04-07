Raymond James Lowers Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $110.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Allstate stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

