Cfra Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $70.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.20.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 214.2% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 34,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.