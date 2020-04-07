AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.