BMO Capital Markets Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $56.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.23. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

