Piper Sandler Trims American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Target Price to $24.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.89. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $817,787.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.