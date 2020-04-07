Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised Advance Auto Parts from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.73.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average of $144.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,712,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

