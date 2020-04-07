Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.