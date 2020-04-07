Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading 9.3% Higher

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) traded up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $15.95, 118,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 305,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

PASG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In other Passage Bio news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 794,100 shares of company stock worth $15,829,400 in the last three months.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.