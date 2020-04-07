Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Autoliv (ALV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) recently:

4/3/2020 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/2/2020 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $83.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/9/2020 – Autoliv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Autoliv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Autoliv stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $57,453,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Autoliv by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 334,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after buying an additional 109,538 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 72,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

