Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

3/27/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $168.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $181.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2020 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended fourth quarter 2019 on a strong note with better-than-expected results. The company registered impressive results fueled by improved performance across all of the geographies and most of the operating segments. Zimmer Biomet is also executing well within its priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product launches. In terms of product launch, the launch of Revision system, ROSA robotics Knee, mymobility digital health platform, Avenir are among major achievements. Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, costs and expenses are denting the adjusted operating margin for the company. Adverse currency movements continue to be a concern. Declining Spine & CMF sales also disappoints.”

ZBH stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average is $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,529,000 after acquiring an additional 127,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

