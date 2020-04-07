Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY):

  • 4/3/2020 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 4/2/2020 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/30/2020 – Akzo Nobel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 3/24/2020 – Akzo Nobel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 3/24/2020 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/23/2020 – Akzo Nobel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Akzo Nobel NV has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel NV will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

