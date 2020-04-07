Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.36, 632,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 555,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBX. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $427.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 155,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

