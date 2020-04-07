Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cummins (CMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):
- 4/2/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/23/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $147.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating.
- 3/13/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $192.00.
- 2/7/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CMI stock opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
