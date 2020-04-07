Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: BVRDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 4/1/2020 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “
  • 3/30/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
  • 3/23/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 3/17/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 3/16/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
  • 3/5/2020 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “
  • 2/29/2020 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/15/2020 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. Bureau Veritas SA has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

