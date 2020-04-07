FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.76.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $124.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

