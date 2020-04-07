Sierra Metals Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $271.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$85.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.40 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.