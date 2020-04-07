Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roots in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roots’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.