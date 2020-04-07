Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Trading 9% Higher

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $48.34, 111,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 169,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $536.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 327.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,483,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

