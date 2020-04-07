The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Up 8.9%

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.20, 160,662 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 263,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.
About The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR)
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
