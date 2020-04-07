The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Up 8.9%

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.20, 160,662 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 263,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

