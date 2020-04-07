Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Up 9%

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) shares rose 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.34, approximately 106,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 47,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Get Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.