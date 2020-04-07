Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $21.97, approximately 618,163 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 709,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $569.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,930.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $55,001.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,078.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares valued at $1,294,732. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

