OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Shares Up 9%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.96, 1,750,340 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,784,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

